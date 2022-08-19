Leading Australian ram producer Kurralea Studs expects a trifecta of good seasons will lead to strong demand at its 25th annual sale.
The three-breed auction will be held on-property at Kurralea Studs, near Ariah Park in NSW's Riverina, and to meet demand from interstate buyers, simultaneously online via AuctionsPlus.
The 2021 sale saw records tumble with a total clearance of all 346 Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Suffolk rams and stud principal Ben Prentice hopes to replicate that success.
"After a few tighter years in 2018-19, we made the decision to reduce our sale offering, as it was apparent people weren't going to be needing as many rams due to a reduction in ewe numbers," Mr Prentice said.
"Last year, in recognition of the good season and demand from clients our sale offering went up from 300 to nearly 350 rams. We are planning to offer those numbers again at this year's sale. It's great to see such enthusiasm in the sheep industry continuing this year."
Mr Prentice said it had been very productive year so far.
"We're really happy with the progeny of a few new sires coming through this year and how they are presenting this early in their development," Mr Prentice said.
Highlights from this year's drop are impressive progeny from Poll Dorset sire, Shirlee Downs 2-20 along with a great group of lambs from the 2021 sale topping White Suffolk ram, Kurralea 312-20.
The stud is planning to offer a similar number of rams to last year's sale: 170 Poll Dorsets and White Suffolks, and 10 Suffolk rams.
"The rams have enjoyed a good start being on a paddock of oats that has a fair bit of bulk in it," he said.
"We have just wrapped up shearing and are very happy with how the sale rams have come out of the wool. They are presenting as a very even and consistent line of rams and are shaping up well."
Mr Prentice expects the upcoming sale draft will feature rams from some of stud's top performing sires.
Poll Dorset sire Kurralea 636-17, a ram who has performed exceedingly well over several years will feature heavily.
"This is his third drop. He is a very prominent sire and has bred very well for us in recent years," Mr Prentice said.
A son of 636-17, Kurralea 27-19, will also have his first progeny go through the ring in this year's sale and is expected to match his father's success.
"Between them, they will have quite a few in the better end of the sale. Particularly, 27-21,109-21, and 288-21 who have stood out amongst the stud ram group."
Another feature sire, White Suffolk ram Kurralea 9-19, has a first-class group of progeny on offer.
Kurralea retained semen use of this sire when the ram sold in 2020 for a stud White Suffolk record of $20,000.
"This will be our only drop by him, and they're an outstanding group who will feature heavily in the stud ram section of the White Suffolks."
He noted two of this sire's stand out sons since lambs are 13-21 and 34-21.
Industry confidence remains strong and Mr Prentice hopes that is reflected in demand, especially on the back of overwhelmingly positive feedback from buyers at the 2021 sale.
Kurralea Studs annual three-breed auction commences at 12.30pm on September 27.
Ben, Lucy and Kim Prentice look forward to welcoming all current clients and new visitors.
For updates and news, visit www.kurralea.com or 'Kurralea Studs' Facebook page.
A great effort is placed on ram selection at Aloeburn, both phenotype and genotype are equally important.
ASBV's are available from a comprehensive range of test results.
A well balanced ram with carcass traits, including fat and muscle, fleece test results, skin type, bare breech and sound confirmation is sought with selection decisions backed up by full genomic profile testing on all stud born animals.
The same effort is given to the selection and breeding of the Aloeburn ewe base.
When equal genetic contribution is made to each lamb from both the ram and the ewe, it makes sense that each parent is genetically complimentary to the other with a goal to breed the most productive and efficient type of progeny.
A well bred ewe who is capable of thriving in a myriad of conditions, produces beautiful, long stapled white wool and is highly fertile possessing tremendous maternal traits for raising lambs is the key to success in a breeding and lamb producing enterprise.
Jodie Green of the Aloeburn Poll Merino stud said the "best lamb is a live lamb".
"We have been weighing and identifying lambs at birth since 2015 and measuring Maternal Behaviour Scores (MBS) in our stud ewes since 2018," she said.
"This data is now available as ASBV's from sheep genetics to measure the Ewe Rearing Ability (ERA) of each ewe and MBS of each ewe.
"The average ERA of our entire stud ewe base is the top 10 per cent of the national flock and we are one of very few merino breeders who have MBS data".
Sound selection of both rams and ewes to ensure the greatest number of lambs are born and raised is the simplest way to create a huge uplift in efficiencies and profitability.
The annual on farm Open Day was to be held at Aloeburn on August 26 has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Aloeburn's 6th annual ram and commercial ewe sale will be held on September 26, offering 80 rams and 500 x 12 month old commercial ewes at an open cry auction.
Bundaleer Merino Stud will hold it's 28th Annual Sale on Friday, September 9 at Pine Ridge, Alma Park.
On offer will be 100 rams, consisting of 62 polls and 38 horns, which will have bright white, stylish combing wools, bred in and for paddock conditions and ready to work.
Bundaleer rams are totally unhoused and are not kept out of the rain at any stage right up to the week of sale, and are at no time on self-feeders.
"Longevity in our sheep has enabled us to have sheep that will perform and last longer," Gavin Lieschke said.
The Merino Sire Evaluation Association in conjunction with the AWI, held a merino lifetime productivity project that started in 2015 and finished in 2022.
Twenty-five teams from WA, SA, Vic & NSW studs entered. Bundaleer had the second highest survival rate from marking, which was 88 per cent over the seven-year trial.
Bundaleer also had the highest number of progeny classed as first grade in the seventh year, highlighting the importance of longevity.
Very aggressive selection and culling from the very beginning has led to reliable, true to type breeding results in paddock conditions.
"We have had very good feedback from clients with ram sales to every state in Australia from both stud and commercial breeders. Bundaleer have a good client base in higher rainfall areas," Mr Lieschke said.
"Our ewes are the base of our stud.
"We breed our own sires from our top, elite ewes and only occasionally, introduce outside blood lines.
"Every time an outside sire is used, half of our own bloodline breeding is removed when using a new introduced ram.
"We find it is incredibly hard to find outside bloodlines which don't introduce fleece rot and colour in the wool.
"By breeding our own sires, we know the outcome will be sheep bred to perform in our climatic conditions."
Bundaleer is looking forward to the future direction of supplying good framed and plainer rams without compromising wool quality.