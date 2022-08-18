Benjamin Mason had seen enough of the carnage on shift-after-shift to realise being a firefighter wasn't enough.
He decided to pursue a career where he could help people at a more personal level, so is now in his third year of nursing studies at La Trobe University in Wodonga.
"I've seen what happens in traumatic situations, when I wasn't able to render such care," he said.
Mr Mason is one of the first group of eight student nurses starting out this week with Albury Wodonga Health.
He said he wanted to make the most of his "caring and nurturing nature" so nursing was the perfect fit.
"They're screaming out for nurses in all fields of nursing, it's a good opportunity to hone the skills specific for the organisation you want to work with."
Acting director of nursing workforce and professional practice Jane Howell said the registered undergraduate students of nursing training program enabled future nurses to get first-hand experience in the industry while still studying.
"Albury Wodonga Health introduced the program for students completing their bachelor degrees," Ms Howell said.
"We have had success with those positions over the past six months in areas such as emergency, vaccination clinics and now moving to employees in our wards to support our current workforce."
Second-year nursing student at La Trobe Rhian Plant said the nursing program was a progressive move for those taking part.
"We're helping to lighten the load a little bit more with so many staff shortages," she said.
Second-year nursing student at Charles Sturt University in Albury Georgia Gorman said working and studying in the region helped the nursing profession.
"To be able to do this program before stepping in the workforce is a stepping stone in the right area," she said.
