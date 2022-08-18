The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border region communities pay humble tribute to Vietnam veterans

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 18 2022 - 11:43am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BADGES OF HONOUR: War vet Bob Grigg with his multi-coloured shirt at Vietnam Veterans' Day, an event he says draws bittersweet feelings. Picture: MARK JESSER

BOB Grigg only wears his multi-coloured shirt once a year - the garment vibrant not only in its hues, but in the painful memories it evokes from his time served during the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.