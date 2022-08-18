BOB Grigg only wears his multi-coloured shirt once a year - the garment vibrant not only in its hues, but in the painful memories it evokes from his time served during the Vietnam War.
Mr Grigg, 75, who like many Vietnam veterans prefers not to speak about those memories, served in the conflict from 1968 to '71 and gets together every year with the dwindling number of his comrades to remember the fallen.
He was one of hundreds of vets who gathered for Thursday's Vietnam Veterans' Day commemorative services in Albury, Wodonga, Beechworth and Wangaratta.
Wodonga-based Mr Grigg said every year brought bittersweet memories and a touch of anger at how veterans were treated after Australian combat troops withdrew in 1973.
"This shirt only comes out once a year - it means a lot to me," Mr Grigg said after the ceremony at the Vietnam and Associated Veterans Club in Wodonga. "I brought it and a few patches back with me from Vietnam in 1971.
"It's an American shirt, a yank gave it to me, and I've continued to add badges to it over the past 50 years.
"I've been wearing this to vets' day every year since the mid-80s."
The most painful thing for Mr Grigg is not so much what happened to him during the conflict, but what is happening to young people now after they've returned from modern conflicts.
"Vietnam vets have had a raw deal, but the biggest problem is that in the first 20 years after we came home, there were more suicides than there were killed in Vietnam," he said.
"A massive number, and it's still going on, of young blokes from Afghanistan and Iraq are doing it tough.
"I've got a mate who was in Rwanda with all the massacres there and the suicide rate was about six a week from these young blokes coming home from these conflicts.
"What it does, it messes with your brain - all those blokes are taking so many tablets to deal with it, you wouldn't believe it."
The Wodonga service was attended by Albury and Wodonga mayors Kylie King and Kev Poulton respectively, member for Indi Helen Haines and representatives from fire, ambulance and police services.
Wodonga Services Club vice-president William Smith said: "This is a day for all veterans - not only those who have served in a conflict but those who have served Australia."
At Albury, a more subdued crowd gathered at Anzac House on Wilson Street.
Vietnam veteran Gary Treeve said today's ceremony, where another plaque to honour the 14 Border region soldiers who died during the conflict was unveiled and blessed by RSL chaplain Father Alan Kelb, was particularly poignant.
"This is the 50th anniversary of our withdrawal from Vietnam, so it's fairly significant," Mr Treeve said.
"Albury solider Ernest Grant was killed at the battle of Long Tan 56 years ago - during that battle it was torrential rain so this nice day is a bit of a contrast.
"Today, 50 years after the Vietnam War, it is time for our nation to reaffirm our respect for Vietnam veterans.
"It is time to honour their service and to acknowledge that on the battlefield and in the years after that they have conducted themselves in the finest tradition of the Anzacs.
"It is time for them to be proud of their service and proud to be a Vietnam vet."
Albury MP Justin Clancy, who attended the service, said he was touched by the annual ceremony which always acknowledged the Border region connection.
"It's important to recognise on Long Tan day the sacrifices made by all those who served in Vietnam and, for me, it's particularly important to recognise the local connection and the unveiling of the plaque today," Mr Clancy said.
"We've got some very special people in our community who have been connected to Vietnam and we're seeing some of those people today."
