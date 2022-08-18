COMMONWEALTH Games events could be coming to North East Victoria if the Coalition wins the state election in November.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy was asked by The Border Mail, during his recent visit to the area, whether Wodonga and Wangaratta may host events when the 2026 Games are staged in regional Victoria.
"I would hope so," Mr Guy replied.
"A regional Commonwealth Games means a regional Commonwealth Games, it doesn't mean Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong and maybe one in the Latrobe Valley
"It means regional Victoria should benefit.
"Wodonga is not a small city, a 40,000 in an Australian sense is a very large regional centre, so there should be scope for something in Wodonga."
Mr Guy later added "we believe Wodonga and Wang should benefit from it".
Meanwhile, Mr Guy confirmed Benambra MP Bill Tilley would hold ministries for regional cities, decentralisation, fishing and boating if the Coalition succeeded in November.
"If we're elected to government, the portfolios he has are the portfolios he will take as a minister into government and particularly around decentralisation we've got a lot of work to do and Bill knows that and they are critically important," Mr Guy said.
