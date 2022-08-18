The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Phegan floats idea of annual music festival at Henty Field Days site

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
August 18 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPACIOUS VENUE: A shot of a road at the Henty Machinery Field Days in 2019. Picture: MARK JESSER

Henty Machinery Field Days organisers have left the door open for hosting other events at their site during the rest of the year, after adding a country music concert to this year's event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.