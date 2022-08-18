Transport for NSW has started planting trees along the Hume Highway in Albury as part of a project to make it more appealing to the eye.
A spokesperson said Transport for NSW was planting 10,500 plants as part of Albury Councils Hume Highway Beautification program.
"These include red gums, Callistemon viminalis "Little John", native grasses, shrubs and groundcover plants," the spokesperson said.
"The vegetation has been carefully selected to improve the aesthetics along the highway, enhance the environment and reduce the risk of bushfires."
The spokesperson said the trees were expected to grow significantly in three months, but not to what height.
The landscaping work will take place at the Northbound shoulder, at the northern end of Spirit of Progress Bridge to East Street and on the Hume Highway southbound shoulder, from North Street to Borella Road (Riverina Highway).
About 25,000 motorists pass through Albury on the Hume Highway every day.
More landscaping work will take place in the centre media north of the Thurgoona overpass in future.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
