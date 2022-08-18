The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Hume Highway tree planting part of 10,500 from Transport for NSW

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JUST PLANTED: The tree have been planted on the roadside of the Hume Highway between North Street and Borella Road. Picture: MARK JESSER

Transport for NSW has started planting trees along the Hume Highway in Albury as part of a project to make it more appealing to the eye.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.