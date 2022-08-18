The Border Mail
Benalla dog thief jailed after blackmailing owner for pet's return

By Wangaratta Court
August 18 2022 - 7:30am
A dog thief will serve four months in jail after using the pet to blackmail $2000 from its owner.

