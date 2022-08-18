As Kylie Murphy prepares to take to the court for game 300 for Wodonga, she knows that persevering through the lows makes the highs more rewarding.
Joining the club as a 15-year-old, Murphy saw the Bulldogs work their way up to being regarded as a powerhouse in the Ovens and Murray netball competition, and is now playing a hand its current rebuild.
As she watches her 15-year-old daughter Lizzy follow in her footsteps, the 43-year-old mum-of-three is finding coaching the club's under-17s just as rewarding as aiding B-grade on court.
"I think it's the family culture at the club and the competitiveness of playing sport that has kept me going," Murphy said.
"I think my role is now leadership and I'm enjoying that mentor role.
"To watch the growth and development of the players and to see them enjoying their sport, that's what it's all about in this day and age.
"In our senior grades we certainly are rebuilding, so if I can be a part of that and contribute in the early stages, it's very rewarding."
Despite missing the Bulldogs' 2015 flag due to an Achilles injury, Murphy still looks back on that season fondly.
"I always felt a part of it," she said.
"There were years where we were in losing grand finals, but I saw that as success.
"We came from my junior times where we were rebuilding, to winning a couple of games and winning a couple of finals, to then over the years being a powerhouse club.
"The highlights for me have been watching the development and seeing kids play sport, as well as the friendships you make."
While Wodonga has struggled to get wins on the board in recent seasons, the A-grade side celebrated a drought-breaking victory against Wangaratta Rovers in round 15.
"It was such a great day to be a part of, even though we didn't get over the line in B-grade," Murphy said.
"The under-17s had a great win, and then our C-grade did, and we had a really competitive game in B-grade, so you can't be disappointed with that.
"To watch the young ones that have worked really hard and haven't had success in the last four years since their days in 17s, it was just such a reward for their effort.
"When you're at training and you actually witness the hard work they're putting in, to see them get the reward at the end, it was just such a great day to be a part of. That's what it's all about."
Having worked with the club's juniors, the Ovens and Murray League netball stalwart believes the Bulldogs have a bright future ahead of them.
"I know there will be success at Bulldogs in the future because our 17s are dynamite," she said.
"We have the bones of a fabulous team in A-grade, it's just about adding time and experience."
Murphy will reach the milestone against Corowa-Rutherglen, with Wodonga also celebrating 20 years since its 2002 premiership against Yarrawonga.
While she jokes she's already retired before, Murphy said she never takes a game for granted.
"I'm super competitive, but I've certainly mellowed out and am just enjoying it week to week," she said.
"With injuries at this stage, every time I stepped on the court this year I just thought to enjoy it, because it could be my last game. There will be no announcements of retirement, I'll just fizzle out at some stage."
