A WODONGA house has been deemed uninhabitable after deadly Mr Fluffy loose-fill asbestos was found.
It has blue, white and brown asbestos in bedrooms, cupboards and flooring and needs to be demolished.
MP Bill Tilley told Victoria's parliament this week how it was discovered in May when tenants had a problem with a flickering light.
"An electrician was called and discovered asbestos insulation," Mr Tilley said.
"Tests revealed not only that it was asbestos but a particularly toxic brand technically known as crocidolite and chrysotile, colloquially known as Mr Fluffy."
In 2015, the NSW Government introduced a voluntary purchase and demolition program to help those found to have Mr Fluffy asbestos and several homes in the Riverina, including Holbrook, were knocked over.
There was up to $250 million set aside in the program with owners given the option of selling their house and land at market value to the government, or selling the house alone.
Mr Tilley wants stronger action from the Victorian government to help people like Danielle Poser and John Humphrey who bought the Wodonga home in 2020 and now face a bill of at least $80,000 to have the structure demolished
"My fear is that this is not only limited to one home in Wodonga but there may well be some more," he said.
Ms Poser and Mr Humphrey have been told by the Environment Protection Authority that four other homes in Victoria have been found to have Mr Fluffy asbestos.
The EPA did not reveal to The Border Mail the location of those properties.
Mr Tilley said Victoria had no aid for home owners, unlike NSW and the ACT and called for a response from Premier Daniel Andrews.
"(Ms Poser and Mr Humphrey) have been told the asbestos is highly likely to have spread throughout the building, including carpets, floorboards, window frames, curtains and furniture," Mr Tilley said.
"Demolition is the only option.
"This is a huge, immediate and ongoing financial burden and clearly not covered by insurance."
The tenants were moved out of the central Wodonga property after the asbestos was found.
The Victorian government was asked by The Border Mail if it had plans for a buyback scheme similar to those that have been adopted in NSW and the ACT to assist affected home owners.
That question was not answered, instead a spokesperson said "we recognise the damage asbestos exposure can have and we are working with industry, local government, and community representatives to prevent or minimise these risks".
Those that find asbestos in their houses in Victoria are advised to contact their local council before engaging a licensed asbestos removalist.
Worksafe Victoria ensures removalists are licensed, while the EPA has oversight of the transport of material and its dumping in appropriate sites.
