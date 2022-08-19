The Border Mail
Be aware of the preventions for hydatids

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
August 19 2022 - 9:00pm
A peer-reviewed study has found hydatid cysts were found in 8 per cent of cattle carcasses at a major abattoir in eastern Australia.

