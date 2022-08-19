Be aware of the preventions for hydatids

A peer-reviewed study has found hydatid cysts were found in 8 per cent of cattle carcasses at a major abattoir in eastern Australia.
This is consistent with data from a major Victorian abattoir, which means hydatids are a significant cause of condemnation of offal. More importantly, hydatids remain a threat to human health.
In the past, hydatids were a significant cause of illness in Australian rural communities.
This was largely due to the practice of feeding the offal of sheep to farm dogs, the absence of treatment of tapeworm in farm dogs, and the close physical connection between farmers and their dogs.
Over time, the incidence of hydatids has decreased to the point that Tasmania and New Zealand are now provisionally free of hydatids. An understanding of the hydatid life cycle may help explain why this is difficult to achieve in mainland Australia.
The hydatid lifecycle involves two stages. The adult hydatid tapeworm lives in the intestine of dogs and dingos (and foxes to a lesser extent).
The adult tapeworm produces eggs that are passed in the dog or dingo's droppings. When sheep, kangaroos and cattle ingest contaminated dog or dingo droppings, they become infected.
The hydatids then develop into their immature stage as watery cysts in the soft tissues such as the liver of those animals.
When a dog ingests raw offal or dead stock that contains the immature cysts, they become infected completing the lifecycle. Unfortunately, humans can become infected if they are in close contact with infected dogs.
Children are at particular risk due to their close contact with dogs and their tendency to transfer eggs to their mouths.
When a person becomes infected, cysts may develop in the liver, lungs, or brain. The consequences of this may be fatal. The only treatment in humans is a radical surgery.
In Tasmania, they were able to eradicate hydatids since they didn't have wild dogs, dingos and foxes, and there was no involvement of wildlife.
The eradication program was based on treating infected dogs with praziquantel and denying dogs access to offal.
You can readily prevent hydatid disease in the same way by:
For further advice please contact your local veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria veterinary or animal health officer, or in NSW your Local Land Services.
