A gripping title race will finally be settled in Victoria on Sunday afternoon.
Albury United start round 22 a point clear at the top, knowing victory away to Myrtleford would clinch their first outright league championship since 2015.
The Savoy will finish fourth whatever the result and already know they will face Boomers in the cup quarter-finals but if they can snatch a draw or better, Cobram could finish the day as champions.
Vince Iannucci's side, who followed up their 4-3 win over United by scoring in the 89th minute against Twin City to keep their hopes alive, are hot favourites to beat second-bottom Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe.
Third-placed Wangaratta, who have the bye, would steal the title on goal-difference if Cobram failed to win and United lost to the Savoy by three goals.
Albury Hotspurs must win at Boomers on Saturday night and hope Melrose lose to rock-bottom St Pats the following day if they are to jump into the eight.
The final round of women's matches begins at 3.15pm on Saturday when Melrose and Myrtleford meet at Glen Park.
League champions Albury United play St Pats on Sunday, while Diamonds take on Hotspurs.
