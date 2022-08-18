Driving incident at Lake Hume reserve at Ebden investigated

Police are investigating a reported driving incident at Ebden on Wednesday.
A witness contacted police after seeing a vehicle being driven erratically at Ludlows Reserve, off the Murray Valley Highway.
A number of people were reported arguing following the driving matter about 3pm.
"The vehicle then left the area and the exact circumstances of any incident are still being determined," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police have since spoken to the parties involved, who are known to each other."
