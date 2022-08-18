The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Daniel Cross leaning towards retirement with hamstring injury

Andrew Moir
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:03am
Albury's Daniel Cross against Corowa-Rutherglen on July 2.

Albury veteran Daniel Cross is leaning towards retirement after scans revealed a horror hamstring injury against Lavington last Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

