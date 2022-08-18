They've waited a year longer than they expected, but Wodonga Raiders and Lavington are now just a couple of sleeps away from playing off in the North East Border Female Football League grand final.
For Raiders' Skye Burgess, a win of Sunday would not only deliver the club its first open premiership, but would also mark a lifelong memory for her family.
With her dad, Terry, a former Ovens and Murray League coach, at the helm of the side, the duo have the opportunity to claim a flag together.
"It's been the best thing I've probably ever done with him," Burgess said.
"We're already very close and we spend a lot of time together.
"I always wanted to play football and I wasn't able to until I was 27. He'd actually retired the year before we started playing, but we got him back out of retirement and I just feel lucky that I got to do this all with him.
"Hopefully we can get a flag together before he retires again."
For Lavington's Hollie Clare, the decider will be a bittersweet occasion as she cheers the Panthers on from the sidelines after being ruled out following a head knock in the first final.
After joining the club two years ago, the 37-year-old mum said taking to the footy field had been a childhood dream of hers.
"I played when I was younger until I was 12 and they wouldn't let me play anymore because I was a girl," she said.
"I think girls footy is one of the fastest growing sports in the southern hemisphere and a lot of people don't necessarily understand how hard us girls play and get in there, but we certainly play hard.
"We're just really excited for a great game."
It will be a day-long battle at the Lavington Sports Ground between the Raiders and Panthers, with both clubs also qualifying for the under-17s and under-14s.
Burgess said it was a testament to their hard work.
"Both clubs have had enormous numbers in all three grades and have finished in the grand final, so it's good to see them getting some reward for effort," she said.
Clare agreed.
"I think it's such an incredible club opportunity, and likewise for Raiders as well," she said.
While they admit there will no doubt be nerves, it's just about how they handle them.
"Everyone kind of says the same thing, they all want the day to come but they don't want the season to be over," Burgess said.
"It's been a three year build up for us, so you don't want to lose. I think subconsciously that adds a lot of nerves and stress.
"You just have to take it easy and think it's just a game and there's no need to over think it, but you can't help it when you want it that bad."
