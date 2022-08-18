The Border Mail
Lavington and Raiders to meet in Female Football League grand final

Georgia Smith
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:07am
GAME ON: Wodonga Raiders' Sarah Robinson and Lavington's Jaime Howie ahead of the Female Football League grand final. Picture: MARK JESSER

They've waited a year longer than they expected, but Wodonga Raiders and Lavington are now just a couple of sleeps away from playing off in the North East Border Female Football League grand final.

