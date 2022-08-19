More rain but slightly rising temperatures on the way, BOM says

WHILE flood warnings have been issued for the Murray and Kiewa rivers with plenty of rain over the past week, spring is in the air for Albury-Wodonga with temperatures finally starting to rise.
The outlook for the next seven days is scattered with showers, with at least 6mm of rain on Saturday, but high temperatures should hover between 12 to 15 degrees until next Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the lowest temperature over the next six days will be 1 degree on Sunday with the low rising to 6 degrees on Tuesday.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority said the Hume Dam will continue to release 36 gigalitres a day from Thursday.
The authority said it might increase releases further this week ahead of forecast rain.
The Hume Dam is 96 per cent full, with the Dartmouth Dam at 98 per cent.
The authority said if significant runoff is generated with more rain, there is a significant risk of flooding both upstream and downstream of Hume Dam.
Executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said: "We are actively managing both Hume and Dartmouth Dams and our river operators are working around the clock to assess new inflow and weather information and manage releases.
"We are aiming to remain around or below 40 gigalitres a day at Doctors Point in coming days, which is above channel capacity but below minor flood level at Albury. If rainfall forecasts strengthen, however, we may need to quickly increase releases."
