Trevor Sutherland has been forced to see out the final 12 months of his three-year disqualification.
Racing NSW won the latest battle between the two parties on Monday, where the racing appeals tribunal found Sutherland guilty of the original charges, stemming back to the slaughter of two retired racehorses in 2020 by a third party.
Advertisement
Sutherland was originally disqualified for three years by Racing NSW in September 2020, before the long-time Wagga horseman had the penalty set aside on appeal in June last year.
Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) chief steward Liam Martin confirmed Sutherland would now serve a final 12-month period.
"As he served a large section of it, the remaining 12 months was applied," Martin said.
Sutherland, who had been unlicensed since his successful appeal, will now be free to return to racing in August 2023.
He has enjoyed success in harness racing as a trainer-driver during that period and significantly will be free to continue in that sport.
"Racing NSW won't be applying for it to be inflicted in the trots," Martin said.
"He'll still be able to train trotters, just be disqualified from gallops."
Sutherland had won six SDRA trainer's premierships before his disqualification, training 570 winners across his 20-year career.
ALSO IN SPORT
Meanwhile Mitch Beer's Kosciuszko hopefuls are likely to step out at Wagga next week.
Sunrise Ruby is set to be among the nominations on Friday for the $35,000 Ian Reid Showcase Sprint Open Handicap (1200m) on Thursday week.
Last-start Rosehill winner Mnementh is also expected to barrier trial at the Wagga meeting.
"Sunrise Ruby is a good chance of running in the Ian Reid," Beer said.
"I just don't think she needs another trip to Sydney.
"There's no fillies and mares races and nothing that really jumps out.
"I just can't keep going up there, up there, up there. It takes its toll.
Advertisement
"She's going really good and we'll certainly have a look at it anyway."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.