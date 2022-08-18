Aspiring students will get their chance to see what is on offer when La Trobe University rolls out the welcome mat in Wodonga on Sunday.
Information will be available on the range of courses on offer at the campus, but the day won't just be about the academic side of the equation.
Another aim will be to provide prospective students with a feel of what university life is all about, along with those details about the academic pathways to university courses as well as available scholarships.
Head of campus Guinever Threlkeld said an array of academics would be on hand to provide even greater insight into courses.
Dr Threlkeld said live entertainment, food trucks and activities for the kids meant the open day would be an "occasion for the whole community" and that all were welcome to attend.
"There will be lots of entertainment, food, music and things for children, it's an occasion for the whole community to come along, feel welcome and get to understand what university is about," she said.
"You don't need to be studying next year for this to be a good place to come and explore university.
"Whatever your background or your career ambitions, we can help you gain the skills and experience you need for your career."
The day will run from 9.30am to 1pm, with one of the highlights to be the availability of information on the newly released Bachelor of Education program.
Further information is available on the university's website at latrobe.edu.au/openday
Meanwhile, on the other side of the border Charles Sturt University is also getting ready for its open day on Sunday too.
The open day will be from 10am and include information sessions, tours, stalls and food vendors.
Executive director of marketing at Charles Sturt Sandra Sharpham said it was wonderful to have on-campus open days again after the disruptions of COVID-19.
"Future students will have the opportunity to speak to university experts about courses, learn about student life, living on campus and more," Ms Sharpham said.
"We are delighted to invite everyone to Albury-Wodonga to come and experience Charles Sturt University.
"Open days are a great opportunity for high school students and their families to get a feel for university through immersive tours and to talk face-to-face with course and university experts."
Further information is available on the university's website study.csu.edu.au/life/events/open-day
