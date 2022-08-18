The news just keeps getting harder for Wangaratta's opponents with one of the two profile recruits finding form in the past month in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Liam McVeigh racked up 25 disposals against Wodonga Raiders last week, while he also had a strong game with 19 touches against Albury on July 23.
"He's built for, and I hate to say it, finals with his tackling and pressure," Wangaratta coach Ben Reid offered.
"He's big and solid, but can run all day and it's probably taken a little while to get used to the way we play, but his last three to four weeks have been really pleasing."
The powerful McVeigh joined the club with Jackson Clarke from West Preston Lakeside, with the latter in scintillating form from the first game.
A gun recruit from last year in Abraham Ankers admitted a month ago he wasn't happy with his form, but he's since produced some blinding play as the Pies prepare to launch themselves in finals.
They're away to in-form Lavington on Saturday.
