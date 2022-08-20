Whether rural land should be used for agriculture or solar has been discussed again, with attendees at a National Renewables in Agriculture conference in Albury arguing both uses could peacefully coincide.
Farmers for Climate Action chair Charlie Prell said if renewables, including solar, were built properly they would complement agriculture.
"They can actually enhance agricultural value of the land, not impinge on it," he said.
"The way to do that is to build the solar panels high enough off the ground so that you can run sheep underneath the solar panels, you can crop underneath the solar panels if you want to, you can grow vegetables under the solar panels.
"Everything other than run cattle you can do in a way that the solar panels actually complement the productivity of the ground."
Mr Prell said in the Riverina's common 40 degree summer days it made sense to have solar panels to provide shade for livestock.
Managing director of Wynergy, a company which installs solar on farms, Ben Wynn, also spoke at the conference.
He said he understood Greater Hume farmers' concerns after seeing similar concerns when his family leased their "beautiful farming country" near Gunnedah for a solar farm.
"Just like many of the farmers down your way, many of the farmers up here, the neighbours, were very disappointed that land was going to be locked up and not be utilised for agricultural use," he said.
But Mr Wynn said land could have a dual purpose.
"With some simple design steps, it's really easy to accommodate at a minimum sheep grazing in these solar farms and given the price of wool and lamb at the moment it's a super profitable way to make sure there's continued economic growth and money being pushed into regional areas," he said.
"There's absolutely a way to do this so both the landholder, the regional community and the climate, in terms of our energy transmission, can all benefit from it."
About 250 people attended the conference, which was held at the Entertainment Centre.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
