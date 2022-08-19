A HISTORIC Bible and rare collection of poetry are among many works being safeguarded for the future by an age-old tradition.
A North East practitioner in the ancient art of traditional bookbinding, Chi Chi Wang, rated those projects as highlights of her work for Cheshunt-based TBB Traditional BookBinding.
Ms Wang restored the family Bible for North East resident Margot Colson, who appreciated not having to send her precious book away to Sydney.
She said it had now been placed in a special archival box to ensure its safety for the next 150 years.
"It gave me great satisfaction," she said.
"The 1850 Bible contained the Hughes' family history dating back six generations and it was Margot's wish to pass it onto her son, Jeffrey and his family."
Ms Wang has also restored a book which was a cultural treasure; remembering a North East pioneer's life, written as a stanza poem, which recounted his experiences and hardships during settlement.
She said the pages were old and in disarray with copious amounts of sticky tape holding them together.
"My work can be so rewarding, saving such a historic document from certain ruin and collapse which sees many destined for the rubbish bin," Ms Wang said.
"Too many of our books, journals, family Bibles and records are being discarded or left to rot when they can be saved for future generations and our collective history.
"My passion is to save these books before it is too late."
TBB Traditional BookBinding will showcase the lost trade during an exhibition day at Yackandandah Library on Tuesday morning.
Ms Wang will advise and assess people's heirloom books and historic documents.
"Traditional bookbinding is a specialised field where books are made and restored all by hand using the methods and techniques of the ancient artisans," she said.
"Most bookbinding over the past few decades has changed to mechanic binding, leaving traditional bookbinders scarce, which is why they are now classed as a lost trade."
TBB Traditional BookBinding will provide free book care advice at the library, with book restorers willing to provide a free book inspection, service and quote.
The exhibition will run at Yackandandah Library, 34 High Street, on Tuesday from 9am to noon.
