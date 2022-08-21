OUR SAY: Connections made with an open mind when there's still plenty left to learn

Making connections is often touted as a way we can enjoy a more fulfilling life.
It's the people we know and the people we are yet to meet that can help to sustain us and tip us into a more positive frame of mind.
That's no easy task, and for many it's even harder.
Anyone who, for example, suffers from a degree of social anxiety can find the idea of getting to know others a daunting proposition.
And even for those don't have that holding them back, it can be difficult to know just how you do meet people.
That could be for a whole range of reasons - moving to a new area where you don't know anyone, or the social isolation that can creep in later in life when children have long left the nest.
Knowing what to do about that can be a challenge in itself.
In regional areas such as Albury-Wodonga, the nature of such a community is that there are many and varied groups about that can at least allow someone to make a phone call or send an email to find out when the next meeting or gathering is taking place.
But when so much of that revolves around sport, even that is no panacea to making such connections.
It is this space that the Border's University of the Third Age steps into so well.
Known to all as U3A, the group focuses on bringing like-minded retirees together to share their love of learning.
And what the teach covers a diverse range of subjects - everything from language studies to art and craft to gardening.
In total, the Border's U3A, now based in Wodonga, has 32 classes on offer.
It even holds dance classes, which fit perfectly into its aim of helping people live active, healthy lifestyles while also being social.
U3A is just what is needed in so many ways right across our community.
As president Shirley Farr says, it is perfect for anyone interested in trying something new, in meeting new people and so making friends - as well as that all-important goal of sharing knowledge with others.
Just like everyone else, U3A had a challenging time of it when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.
But now, Mrs Farr says, everything is well and truly back to normal.
