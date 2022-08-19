Wangaratta Rovers' Dylan Stone says the league's professionalism guarantees there's no longer any easy games.
Stone debuted in 2014 and says the standard of the lower teams is far greater, with the Hawks home to bottom outfit North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
"100 per cent, you used to be able to walk through these games and even rest a few blokes, but you can't do that any more," he explained.
Rovers are in fifth spot, a win ahead of Myrtleford, which has a better percentage.
