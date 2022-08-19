The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rover says there's no longer easy games in Ovens and Murray

By Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:02am, first published 12:40am
Dylan Stone says the lower teams have never been better in his time.

Wangaratta Rovers' Dylan Stone says the league's professionalism guarantees there's no longer any easy games.

