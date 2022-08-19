LEGENDARY Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson is back on the Border on Saturday night under a different guise.
He will bring his Somebody Else Tour to SS&A Albury as part of a national road trip.
Describing his eight-track, debut solo album playfully as "dad-pop", Jamieson said it was a chance for him to explore pop music.
"I played with a masculine, alternate-rock band for a long time," he said.
"Somebody Else comes from somebody who is in their 40s writing pop songs."
Jamieson shaped the new wave of Australian alternative music in the mid-1990s.
His distinctive lyrics and vocal stylings piloted Lismore's favourite sons, Grinspoon, on a meteoric rise, becoming the first act Unearthed by triple j.
Now a father-of-two teenagers, Jamieson said his world was different, immersed in HSC and driver's licence requirements.
His daughter recently got her licence and it marked a life transition for him.
"You drive your kids around for 17 years, they eat ice cream in your car, you see them all of the time," he said.
"Then they get their own wheels; it's a big change.
"Thankfully, my daughter is a much better driver than me!"
Saturday night's show starts at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.
