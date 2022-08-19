Two drunken men kicked out of a Lavington pub who then ran across the road and bashed a bottle shop attendant have been jailed.
Rick James Collins and Simon Douglas Brook were rushing to join a friend, also ejected, who had already accosted the victim after the worker tried to confiscate schooner glasses.
The victim suffered serious swelling to his right cheek and had blood running from one ear after Collins and Brook tackled him to the ground and punched him "more than 17 times" to his head on August 6.
Defence lawyer Rachael Dobson told magistrate Sally McLaughlin it was "conceded that it is a serious example of this kind of offending".
Collins, 30, of Forest Drive, Thurgoona, and Brook, 33, of Kemp Street, Lavington, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others.
Collins got a 12-month term and Brook 13 months, the latter's aggregate term greater for breaching a community corrections order imposed on May 20 on a charge of custody of a knife outside the Albury police station.
They will be released on parole on April 5, 2023.
"He has a more substantial record in terms of matters of violence," Ms McLaughlin said of Brook, though noted there was parity with his co-offender's sentence due to his "significant mental health issues" and his use of illicit drugs.
Brook, Collins and a third man were ejected from the hotel just before 4pm.
A fourth man, holding a full schooner of beer, approached the bottle shop worker with the man thrown out of the pub with Brook and Collins.
He attempted to buy alcohol but was refused service.
As the victim tried to confiscate the men's schooner glasses - the bottle shop is part of the Northside business - one spat beer at him, then threw the contents of his glass at the man's chest.
Collins and Brook then ran across from the hotel, with Brook tackling the victim and trying to take him to the ground.
The victim stayed upright, Collins pushed him, Brook forced him down and they attacked.
Both have appealed their sentences.
