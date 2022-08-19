The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border charity gets boost with gift of a new van to help region's needy

TH
By Ted Howes
August 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW PHASE: Xypex Australia managing director Rob Godson donated a new van for Carevan charity after learning of the charity's work. Picture: MARK JESSER

FRIDAY was a turning point for a charity movement that started 12 years ago with a bottle of a wine, a newspaper article and an epiphany for retired orthodontist John Brabant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.