The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford not thinking of percentage boost, only victory against Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:24am, first published 1:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Crisp tries to steal possession from Wangaratta's Ben Reid a fortnight ago. It will be Myrtleford's first game back at home since that muddy clash.

Myrtleford defender Ryan Crisp says the players haven't thought about percentage heading into Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.