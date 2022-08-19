Myrtleford defender Ryan Crisp says the players haven't thought about percentage heading into Saturday's home game against Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
For the first time this year, the Saints are out of the top five with only two rounds remaining.
Myrtleford had a perceived soft draw heading into the final three rounds, but eighth placed Wodonga stunned the visitors with a 29-point win.
"Wodonga has improved a lot and all credit to them, but we just mentally didn't show up, we weren't prepared for the dog fight," he reasoned.
The Saints should have heeded the warning shot the previous week when the Bulldogs beat another finals contender in Wangaratta Rovers.
They're now a win behind Lavington and Rovers in the battle for the final two spots, but hold a percentage lead on both of around seven.
"Honestly, we're just trying to win, we try not to think about what other teams are doing, if we just take care of our business the rest will look after itself," Crisp added.
