The chair of a North East dairy group has likened the importance of an agriculture dinner to the importance of keeping the Upper Murray Football and Netball League running.
Alpine Valleys Dairy chair Patrick Glass said the dinner was critical because it would have a focus on mental health education.
"It's like the effort we put into keeping the Upper Murray Football League going," he said.
"Because it gets the community off their farm talking to each other and that's what the learning of this is."
The dinner was organised in the wake of the devastating 2019/2020 summer fires and a number of suicides in the close-knit Upper Murray community.
Mr Glass said the dinner would aim to help attendees recognise when their friend or neighbour was in distress and how to guide them to the right support.
Tallangatta Valley dairy farmer and Albury Wodonga Health mental health crisis worker Sarah Carver is part of the committee which helped organise the dinner.
"It's about maintaining wellness, normalising tragedy and being able to support people through that," she said.
"When I say normalising tragedy, it's about allowing people grief and loss, it's about allowing people to have bad days, but it's about supporting them through that stuff.
"I hope that's something we'll build confidence through this event." The dinner will be held on Friday night form 6.30pm at the Atura Hotel in Albury.
All community members, including those outside the agricultural industry, are invited to attend.
Bookings can be made through EventBrite.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
