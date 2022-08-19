The Border Mail
Albury looks to regain winning form against Yarrawonga in O and M

Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:07am
The Tigers and Lavington clashed last week, where the latter scored an upset 13-point win. Albury meets finals contenders Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers.

Albury will look to regain its competitive edge away to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

