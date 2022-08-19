Albury will look to regain its competitive edge away to Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
While second v third is automatically the match of the round, the game isn't expected to have the impact on the top five as others.
Yarrawonga can't be toppled for second and also can't claim the minor premiership from Wangaratta, unless the leaders fall to fourth placed Lavington today.
Albury is two wins and percentage clear in third.
However, there's no such thing as a dead rubber involving teams just a fortnight out from finals and particularly when Albury produced a rare off-day in falling to Lavington last weekend.
"We had everything to play for and our want wasn't there, our effort was pretty ordinary," co-coach Luke Daly explained.
The Tigers have qualified for the past 12 finals campaigns and the one criticism you could never throw at the club is effort.
Albury is the Melbourne Storm of the O and M, it doesn't matter who's in or who's out, it always plays to its potential.
However, Daly suggested some players might have been distracted with much of the talk centred on who out of Lavington, Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford will fill the final two spots.
"Whether players are thinking about what players are saying outside about the ladder and where we're at, we've now got two tough weeks and have made life hard for ourselves," Daly added.
Interestingly, Yarrawonga hasn't named former two-time VFL best and fairest Michael Gibbons, although it's still a star-studded side with ruck Lach Howe and recruit Nick Fothergill, while Willie Wheeler has been recalled after a month out with an AC joint injury.
Team-mate Leigh Williams leads the Doug Strang Medal with 58 goals from only nine games, but the Tigers will take confidence from that fact they kept the powerhouse as quiet as any team.
Williams kicked two goals in the first five minutes on the highly rated Lucas Conlan, but the Tigers basically shut him out until the final quarter.
Albury won by five points.
