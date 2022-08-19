Players, officials and supporters from two Ovens and Murray clubs will stand shoulder-to-shoulder on Saturday to mark the league's inaugural Mental Health Round.
Wodonga's home game against Corowa-Rutherglen has been designated to raise awareness among the community, with the clubs playing for the right to lift the Protecting the Protectors Cup at the end of the day.
At the heart of the movement are Bulldogs footballer and Miss Amelie restaurant owner David Kapay and Victoria Police veteran Sandii Greaves, who have joined forces for the '365 campaign' this year, running at last 3.65km every day for 365 days in the name of physical and mental wellness.
The pair will speak to the crowd during a ceremony before the senior game and all money raised on the day will go to the Emergency Services Foundation.
"It's going to be a massive show of unity, a real powerful movement among the community," Kapay said.
"It's something you'd see the AFL do so I can't wait for Saturday, with both teams coming together in a massive circle.
"The footy club's such an incredible environment to begin. I'm 40 now but I used to play here when I was a young fella here and times are changing.
"People need support and more and more people are reaching out for it.
"Welfare among footy clubs is so important and this is a great initiative."
Greaves is thrilled to have the platform of an Ovens and Murray game to be able to share such an important message.
"Our young kids in the community want something to cling to," she said.
"They want to know there's some hope, that people are there to listen and it's not something they need to be embarrassed about.
"They look at these footballers and netballers as heroes, so if they hear them talking about it, standing up to acknowledge it, even if we just reach one person who then gets in touch with someone at the football club and says 'I'm struggling at the moment,' that's huge.
"The fact we have Corowa involved as well shows there is unity in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League. Yes, it's held here in Wodonga but we've got the support of the wider football and netball community.
"You've got lots of dads and lots of sons involved in sport and the figures don't lie; they tell us that if people are feeling it and doing it tough, men are more likely to go through and die by suicide than women.
"We have to step in and I know, through talking with both clubs, our young people are being affected.
"We need to start somewhere and if we can start with our local sporting communities, great."
The significance of Saturday is not lost on 19-year-old Wodonga netballer Ella Dickins.
"I'm excited to play this game and highlight mental health because it's super important, especially around sport," Dickins said.
"We need to have open conversations and shine a light on that stuff.
"Our club is a very young club, there's a lot of young boys and girls here and we're all going through similar stuff.
"I went through my senior schooling during COVID and those times are highlighted as a very important developmental stage in your life. But socially, it was hard because you weren't physically with people so you had to find ways around that.
"Coming into this season, I struggled. I didn't know whether I wanted to play netball when I came out of lockdown, just because I'd been through a rough few years with school and not been able to play sport.
"That really messed with me because sport is my outlet. Not being able to play took away from who I was.
"Exposure of social media and hearing about all that was happening in the world during COVID, it was a really depressing time and I feel like that would have taken a toll on a lot of people's mental health.
"It was very draining for me, especially completing my VCE, Year 12, in and out of lockdown.
"But coming to a club like this and feeling like I was able to make that connection again with the sport I love has been so good.
"We've had our ups and downs as a team, we've been struggling for wins and sometimes that can really affect your own image of yourself. But I think we've been good at getting around each other and knowing that we're working hard and we're all putting it in.
"I came into the club a bit nervous because I'd played at the same club for about six years previously.
"I had my anxieties at the start, especially being put into goalkeeper because it's not really my position. Initially, I didn't know what I was doing, I was really doubting myself, but (coach) Bianca Mann been beautiful and helped me so much."
Roos footballer Jarred Lane is also looking forward to playing his part.
"I know people I've played with have had issues," Lane said.
"Some have dealt with them well, others not so well, but sporting clubs can definitely be a massive help.
"I think everyone's been touched by it so it's making people more aware that, if you are struggling, don't be ashamed or embarrassed to speak up.
"It's something most people encounter during their life, whether it's you or someone close to you, so it's really important we embrace that and make it OK.
"As footballers, we see each other three or four times a week and most blokes feel pretty comfortable on a footy ground, so sometimes that's the best place for people to open up, to find someone to confide in, if that's what they need, or just a place to get a break from the pressures of work or home life."
Kapay knows time is of the essence to spread the word.
"I'm a business owner and it's evident every day," he said."Young kids are coming to work with more and more problems.
"I've got an apprentice who's just become a father and the pressures on these kids are everywhere.
"But in the world of football, it's more common than the old days to ask for help. It's a topic people talk about more now and I think Saturday will be special."
