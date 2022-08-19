The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
In Depth

Mental Health Round: Wodonga Bulldogs and Corowa-Rutherglen join forces to raise awareness

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:41am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oscar Willding, David Kapay, Jarred Lane, Ella Dickins and Josh Mathey. Picture: MARK JESSER

Players, officials and supporters from two Ovens and Murray clubs will stand shoulder-to-shoulder on Saturday to mark the league's inaugural Mental Health Round.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.