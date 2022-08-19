AN intriguing lecture in Wodonga will shed light on the life of child prodigy and English artist Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775-1851).
Hosted by the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (ADFAS) Murray River on Monday, Robert and Catherine Ketton will explore Turner's work.
Robert will speak about Turner while Catherine will give the audience a glimpse of the artist's technique on the easel.
The lecture runs at the Butter Factory Theatre, 6pm for 6.30pm start.
