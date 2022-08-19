The Border Mail
AFFAS Murray River hosts Exploring Turner lecture in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 19 2022 - 3:30am
Catherine Ketton will give the audience a glimpse of Turner's technique.

AN intriguing lecture in Wodonga will shed light on the life of child prodigy and English artist Joseph Mallord William Turner (1775-1851).

