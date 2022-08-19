The Border Mail
NSW government includes Albury in funding program designed to fast-track housing infrastructure

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 19 2022 - 4:26am
Millions on offer to help open up more housing space in Albury

EXPANDING housing lots, in areas such as Thurgoona, is set to be made easier for Albury Council after its inclusion in an expanded NSW government program.

