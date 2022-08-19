Millions on offer to help open up more housing space in Albury

EXPANDING housing lots, in areas such as Thurgoona, is set to be made easier for Albury Council after its inclusion in an expanded NSW government program.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Friday Albury and Wagga councils were among 23 regional local government areas which would be part of a third round of the government's accelerated infrastructure fund.
It means there will be $120 million set aside for those councils to share and spend on infrastructure such as roads, sewerage systems, stormwater drains and parks to support housing growth.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said the extra money would be beneficial and have spin-off economic impacts.
"We welcome the news of this exciting funding opportunity through the NSW government's accelerated infrastructure fund," Mr Zaknich said.
"We are currently experiencing a high rate of growth across our city, and ensuring adequate infrastructure is in place in key areas such as Thurgoona is a high priority for council.
"Not only will this funding allow us to support our community to get into their homes faster, it will also support the creation of more jobs, boosting our local economy.
"We look forward to submitting our application."
The scheme has previously been Sydney-centric.
The state Treasurer Matt Kean said that since its introduction two years ago it had "supported 38 local infrastructure projects across eight Sydney councils, supporting more than 100,000 new homes and creating around 3220 jobs".
