Opposition spokesman for Fishing and Boating Bill Tilley says changes to rules on camping in licenced Victorian Crown land river frontages would give confidence to landholders, if the opposition is elected.
A Liberal National party will let landholders decide who camps on their rivers if elected and increase penalties for broken rules, after landholders have held significant concerns.
"Landholders are understandably worried and despite repeated requests they remain uneasy about the threat of being sued," Mr Tilley said.
"For decades an informal system has operated with farmers allowing campers when asked - they don't have a problem with that, but the current rules are a free-for-all.
"The failings of the current laws are real and need to be fixed, and we will fix them."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
