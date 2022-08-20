A man's DNA was found on multiple parts of a loaded stolen handgun concealed in a secret compartment in a car, including on the trigger, a court has heard.
Kim Murray Clark, 40, was released on bail this week following his arrest at Chiltern on June 17, which also uncovered gloves, a balaclava, $12,150 in cash and drugs.
The Lavington man had aroused suspicion outside the Telegraph Hotel about 10.20pm.
The Wodonga court heard police spotted a Mercedes AMG and Clark turned the headlights off and got out and walked away.
Police spoke to him and he said he was "waiting for a friend".
A search found a UHF radio, cash, the gloves and balaclava, and a key to open a secret compartment with a complicated locking mechanism in the glovebox.
The court heard when unlocked, the compartment dropped down, revealing the stolen handgun.
Police believe the gun was one of 30 stolen from South Australia in 2015.
The court heard the gun's slide, handle, trigger and trigger guard were tested for DNA, which matched Clark.
A check of a glasses case found near the car in a pot plant found an ice pipe and meth.
The court heard Clark's story changed several times while speaking to police.
"I believe that he'd present a danger to members of the public," Detective Senior Constable Michael Uhrhane said in opposing bail this week.
Clark said he had recently purchased the Mercedes, but the identity of the owner remains unclear.
The court heard the registered owner had been the victim of frauds with investigations under way to determine who owns the car.
Bank transaction details are also being sought, with Clark telling police he had withdrawn the cash found in the vehicle.
Clark put his family home on Carstens Street up as surety for bail, which was granted.
He has a curfew and must report to Wodonga police three times per week.
The 40-year-old will return to court on Wednesday.
