The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Chiltern car search found handgun in secret compartment: Wodonga court

By Wodonga Court
August 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BAILED: Kim Clark has been released from custody.

A man's DNA was found on multiple parts of a loaded stolen handgun concealed in a secret compartment in a car, including on the trigger, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.