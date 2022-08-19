The Murray Group of the Country Women's Association of NSW has donated a book celebrating the 100th anniversary of CWA in NSW to the Albury LibraryMuseum.
The Women Who Changed Country Australia, written by Liz Harfull, covers the history of the CWA of NSW from foundations in 1922, throughout both world wars, up until 2021 and the global pandemic.
International officer Gush Kipper said the CWA's biggest achievements were promoting women's and babies' health.
"Women joining up with women is a totally wonderful force," she said.
"And you know the white lines on the side of the road? Guess who did that, it was CWA."
President Lynette Buck added "it's not all tea and scones".
She hoped the next 100 years would see future generations of Australian women continue the CWA's proud legacy, but said because more women worked during the day now, the meetings would need to be held in the evenings.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
