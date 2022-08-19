The Border Mail
CWA donates 100th anniversary celebration book to Albury library

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 19 2022 - 8:47am, first published 7:00am
GOOD INNINGS: CWA members Lynette Buck, Beverley Blair, Lyn Borg, Clare Oliver, Gush Kipper, Roma Freeman and Elaine Scott celebrate 100 years of the CWA of NSW. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Murray Group of the Country Women's Association of NSW has donated a book celebrating the 100th anniversary of CWA in NSW to the Albury LibraryMuseum.

