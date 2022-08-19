New police ready to start on job in Albury region from Monday

Three new police recruits are set to start work in the Albury area after graduating from the Goulburn academy on Friday.
The probationary constables will spend their first day on the job from Monday.
Advertisement
More than 150 recruits completed eight months of training and studies amid a recruiting push in the police force.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said it was a challenging and rewarding career.
"I encourage anyone looking for new opportunities to give it a go," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.