The Murray Bushrangers are striving for a home final in Sunday's away clash against Bendigo.
It's the last match of the regular season, ahead of next weekend's wildcard round.
Advertisement
A win will result in a Wangaratta final against either Sandringham or Oakleigh, while a loss is another trip to Melbourne.
The Bushies are coming off a close loss to Calder.
"They came with a real intent to compete and play tough footy and I think we were slightly off in that area, although it certainly hasn't been the case in the previous 10 weeks, that had been a real strength of ours," coach Mark Brown reasoned.
The Bushies haven't been helped with a handful of players out, but their hopes of winning have been boosted by the return of a dynamic duo.
"Ollie Hollands and Brayden George are two kids who are being touted as potential first round draft picks and are very good players, they will be crucial for us and it's great to have them back," Brown revealed.
... being touted as potential first round draft picks.- Mark Brown
"Ollie has been playing exceptional school footy with Geelong Grammar, while Brayden's coming back from a three-month layoff."
George had been carrying a knee injury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He kicked five goals in his Ovens and Murray senior debut for Wangaratta Rovers against Corowa-Rutherglen last year, while Hollands also played his first game, for Wodonga, last August before COVID struck.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.