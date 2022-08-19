The Border Mail
Murray Bushrangers welcome back Ollie Hollands, Brayden George

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:26am
Ollie Hollands debuted for Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray last August and he returns to the area with Murray Bushrangers on Sunday.

The Murray Bushrangers are striving for a home final in Sunday's away clash against Bendigo.

