A minute's silence will be held today following the death of a man in an horrific two-truck crash.
Boree Creek man Vincent Gooden, 30, died when his vehicle and another truck collided at Daysdale on Thursday last week.
Mr Gooden's death has rocked the region with friends working to support his grieving family.
A minute's silence will be held at the Lockhart sports ground today ahead of the club's senior match against Culcairn.
Funeral details for the late man have not been announced.
The other driver, Bacchus Marsh man Scott Lindrea, was critically injured and was flown to hospital.
Family members rushed to be by the injured man's side following the crash.
A fundraiser was also launched for Mr Lindrea following the incident.
