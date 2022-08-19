The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Tribute for Vincent Gooden before Lockhart game following truck crash

By Blair Thomson
August 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIBUTE: Vincent Gooden.

A minute's silence will be held today following the death of a man in an horrific two-truck crash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.