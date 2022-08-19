Yarrawonga president Ross Mulquiney is one of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League's most innovative thinkers and has penned his thoughts on community sport's future.
At the table of billion-dollar sports rights deals, where does grassroots community sport sit?
On face value, that question seems fanciful. How can the Yarrawonga Pigeons be impacted by the deal the AFL strikes with a multinational public company?
This question occupied the finest US legal minds from the late 1950s.
In 1961, Congress passed the Sports Broadcasting Act which protected high school and college football game attendance by blacking out NFL games on Friday evenings and Saturdays.
These laws still protect the game at grassroots level by promoting attendance.
Why haven't these measures been implemented in Australia?
With millions of taxpayer monies invested into essentially the AFL's infrastructure by governments, it's an issue that affects all of us.
Phones, tablets and TVs are all tuned to live sports streaming and this change can't be overstated.
As a child on the farm a trip to local footy was "an outing".
It was as much for mum to have relief from her three boys as to enjoy quality local sport.
Today that need can be filled with the remote and a capacity to gamble on every element of games with TV hosting live sport from, at times, Thursdays on.
What hope does community sport have to attract its critical mass?
Yes, we are more mobile and country towns are contracting. However, my community has grown materially in all demographics, yet can't field more players than 30 years ago.
Further, attendances continue to fall alarmingly and while a side effect of COVID has been increased rural populations, it's ravaged clubs of players, spectators and volunteers.
Without strong grassroots clubs, the community suffers. However, grassroots sporting clubs appear to be screaming into a vacuum.
The value of sport?
It is the lessons sport can provide that are so fundamental.
So often clubs are valued on that one day in September, but those analysts miss the mark.
It is the wayward youth influenced to be more disciplined and work hard or the young child mentored by quality coaching to handle the rigours of assessment, performance and also disappointment (and success).
Sport teaches you to be uncomfortable. In fact, it taught me trying to achieve anything worthwhile is uncomfortable.
Once you accept that, you are then prepared to endure.
Success is in the try. This is sport's best lesson.
We need our sporting leaders to stand up and take back our time.
We need to engage our community and have them see the value of seeing their community succeeding.
The battle may not be capable of being won, the corporate dollar's power is all powerful, but if the US was able to find its way through this more than 60 years ago, then surely there must be support among our elected representatives.
Surely they want to see their constituents out in the elements, not on the tablet gambling via the Wi-Fi?Surely.
