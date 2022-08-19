The Border Mail
Dual-occupied office building in Albury attracts fierce competition before selling at auction

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 19 2022 - 6:24am
Satisfactory result: The dual office block in Albury's Kiewa Street which sold for more than $1.7 million on Friday afternoon.

AN Albury office block sold for $1.72 million on Friday after having been bought for $880,000 in 2007.

