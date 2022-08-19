AN Albury office block sold for $1.72 million on Friday after having been bought for $880,000 in 2007.
The 609 square metre property at 531 Kiewa Street opposite the Albury Library Museum was auctioned yesterday by LJ Colquhoun Dixon before a crowd of 50 to 60 onlookers.
Bidding started at $1.3 million and it was considered on the market from $1.4 million.
After that point, bidding was between two parties and rose in $20,000 increments before the hammer fell at $1.72 million.
Estate agent Andrew Dixon said the building, which is divided between two office sections, was bought by an Albury investor.
He said the price reflected the site's prominent location and a buoyant market.
It is leased to the federal government's Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment and OCTEC Employment Services.
Their annual rents are $54,000 and $33,804. .
