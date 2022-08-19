Border man Sean Devlin wanted on two counts of common assault

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man over assault matters.
Albury police on Friday called for public help to find Sean Devlin.
The 36-year-old had been due to appear in Albury Local Court on Friday.
A warrant was instead issued for his arrest after he failed to appear.
Information before the court shows he had two common assault charges pending.
Devlin, who once made headlines after getting lost on a jet-ski in the middle of Lake Hume for 12 hours, has distinctive tattoos on his neck, arms and legs.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
