More rainfall expected in the region | Weather Watch

During the past few days back to last Thursday, August 11, the passage of an active complex low system with two centres brought the next period of significant rainfall for this month to our regions.
The heaviest rains were from Narrabri to Forbes with many gaugings over 35mm up to August 13-14. Coonabarabran received 48mm, taking this month's rainfall to 134mm, already the wettest August since 1987. Other August totals to date are 48mm at Moree, 78mm at Narrabri, 89.6mm at Dubbo and 51mm at Forbes.
Much the same weather conditions with notably wetter rainfalls are expected for the last four months of this year and more heavy rain in February and March of 2023 in our regions. Rainfalls over most of Victoria were rather patchy except in Gippsland, where isolated heavy falls with thunderstorms with heavy hail occurred.
Warragul, last Monday morning, August 15, recorded a heavy fall of 66.6mm, and this was the town's wettest August day in 142 years of record. The previous wettest August day at Warragul was 65mm in 1921. Balook recorded 84mm last Monday morning after 40mm the previous day and a further 19mm to Tuesday morning, making this the wettest August since 1951.
Boolara near Traralgon recorded 100mm to last Monday morning, and this contributed to widespread floods around Traralgon for the second winter in succession. There were floods in Gippsland during successive winters in 1951, 1952 and probably also in 1890, 1891.
This low-pressure complex moved erratically and very slowly across Tasmania while another low-pressure approached from The Western Bight region. This brought further rain later this week up to next weekend and will bring more rain again earlier next week, with another low that has brought record daily rainfalls to places around Geraldton, where 61.6mm fell to Tuesday morning, August 16, the wettest for August since 1917.
Nearby Jurian Bay recorded 67mm, easily the wettest August day on record and the month's rainfall to date at 130mm is the wettest since 1992. Perth has had over 150mm this month, well above August average, and this followed a wet July. This will lead to more months of wetter and cooler weather for the rest of this year.
Jurian Bay's wettest August since 1992 also led to wet conditions in Victoria and NSW, with a high frequency of thunderstorms into the following summer of 1992-93, which was warmer than usual in Victoria.
