Drought preparation workshops planned

Being drought prepared is about having enough water where you want it and of good quality. Seasons of average and above average rainfall, like now, are the ideal time to prepare for future droughts.
A guaranteed supply of water is essential for any livestock enterprise. As the environment changes, this supply needs ongoing assessment.
Developments in farming systems, moving from one stock type to another, changes in grazing management, reductions in paddock size and increased stocking rates coupled with climate change mean that landholders face a challenge in being drought prepared.
That said, the peace of mind in knowing that you have quality water on hand in the right amounts and locations to sustain your operations for an extended dry spell can be a significant motivator for taking steps now to prepare.
Your first step is working out how much water is required, for both stock and domestic, and how much capacity currently exists. This raises the questions: Is that water where you need it? What is the quality? And if it isn't, what can be done about it?
On a farm with existing dams, options may include renovating a dam to increase capacity, decommissioning dams, installing tanks, and incorporating a reticulation system.
Best practice would also suggest that dams are fenced to improve water quality and allow for improvements in dam health and biodiversity. Not only does reticulation allow getting water to where it is required, but evidence has shown that cattle prefer drinking from troughs. If stock drinks more, they tend to eat more, and vice versa, potentially resulting in greater weight gain or other production goals.
A significant value-add in assessing water needs and modifying farm infrastructure is the potential to enhance biodiversity and improve water quality.
Excluding stock from dams supports natural regeneration, reducing siltation by allowing grassed filter strips to function effectively and enabling strategic revegetation to reduce wind evaporation and improve aesthetics.
Agriculture Victoria has suggested that over one metre of a dam's capacity can be lost through evaporation over a year in southern NSW/ Northern Victoria.
Murray Local Land Services, partnering with ANU's Sustainable Farms project, Landcare Networks and Soil Conservation Service of NSW, is planning a series of drought preparation field-day workshops across the region in late spring and early summer.
These events will explore some considerations and drivers, like climate change, steps to be taken in developing and implementing a drought preparation plan, and considerations in dam construction, such as regulations, water quality impacts and biodiversity benefits.
Following this, small group or individual sessions will be conducted to help landholders undertake the initial stages of developing a farm water management plan.
If you're interested in participating in these events, contact Paul Simpson, Land Services Officer, at paul.simpson@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0439 384 749.
