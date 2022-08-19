The Border Mail

Drought preparation workshops planned

By Paul Simpson, Land Services Officer (albury)
August 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANAGED: A cow drinks from a fenced access point on farming land. Photo: David Smith, Sustainable Farms

Being drought prepared is about having enough water where you want it and of good quality. Seasons of average and above average rainfall, like now, are the ideal time to prepare for future droughts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.