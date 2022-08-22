YOUR SAY: Come on Libs, announce a fully-funded new Border hospital

They say they will save $35 billion so this could easily cover the cost of $1.5 billion for our brand new state-of-the-art fully equipped hospital. Will Bill Tilley or Matthew Guy make this announcement?
Yes, we need plans that have solutions. We need to treasure our teachers and nurses and health care workers and our devoted regional doctors.
As for teachers, parents need to be more supportive of them. As for solutions, we need them for many issues and the NDIS needs to be about outcomes and less of agents making careers out of the situation.
The constant call for where the next piece of funding for any aspect of daily life is impossible to fund.
Aged care needs solutions and family needs to be more involved in support.
In today's society it is all too easy to call for governments and funding to do all things and it is an impossibility to fund all needs.
Family must stand up as well.
No wonder former prime minister Morrison delayed setting up a federal ICAC.
I'm deeply curious as to who signed off on the coronavirus contracts, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, awarded when the virus was at its peak.
Was it the officially appointed Health Minister Hunt, or the self-appointed Secret Minister Morrison? Once we have a federal ICAC I'm not sure praying will extricate our disingenuous former leader from this stink.
Global warming! That is what it is!
Canberra has taken positive steps to lower emissions and there has been measurable decline in temperature.
It's here, and just 340 kilometres away we can see what happens when changes are made.
Have a listen to Will Steffen, just one of the top climatologists who lives and works in Canberra to find out there is hope and it is worth paying attention to how we live for the benefit of our futures.
Time to stop the blah blah blah! Get with the program!
