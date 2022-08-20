The head of the Riverina's health service has apologised to the family of a man who died at Wagga Base Hospital while receiving insufficient treatment after his knee surgery.
NSW Deputy State Coroner Joan Baptie on Wednesday handed down her findings into the death of a 75-year-old man on February 15, 2017.
Advertisement
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was admitted for an elective total knee replacement five days earlier.
Magistrate Baptie found it "abundantly clear that there were deficiencies in regularly and accurately recording" the man's fluids, blood pressure and medication.
A nurse had also berated the man and acted aggressively shortly before his death.
"(The man) was bullied, abused, harassed, and exposed to ridicule and indignities by one member of the nursing staff in particular," Magistrate Baptie said.
A patient in the man's ward recorded a 20-minute video of the abuse and took it to police.
Two detectives then referred the matter to the coroner.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Jill Ludford said the organisation expressed its "deepest sympathies" to the man's family and acknowledged the "distress caused by his death".
"We accept (the man) did not receive the treatment he deserved and we sincerely apologise," she said.
"MLHD acknowledges the need to learn from (the man's) death and will carefully consider the coroner's findings."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man had multiple pre-existing conditions and after surgery had low blood pressure, vomiting and was unable to go to the toilet.
"He complained that he was in pain and very tired ... (an after-hours medical officer) did not attend and assess (the man)," Magistrate Baptie said.
An autopsy found the man had died from heart disease and associated blocked arteries.
Ms Ludford said MLHD had already acted in response to its own investigation and improved care planning and record keeping, reviewed nurse training, and implemented mandatory training for managing deteriorating patients.
The health district has taken disciplinary action against two of the nurses involved in the man's care and they are no longer employed by the service.
"In addition, the district has implemented eMeds, an electronic medication management system ... to prescribe, order, check, dispense and record the administration of medications and IV fluids," Ms Ludford said.
Advertisement
"MLHD has received the coroner's findings and will progress the recommendations to further improve patient care."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.