The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murrumbidgee Local Health District sorry over man who died at Wagga Base Hospital after knee surgery

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
August 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) chief executive Jill Ludford, who has apologised for a man's death at Wagga Base Hospital after knee surgery.

The head of the Riverina's health service has apologised to the family of a man who died at Wagga Base Hospital while receiving insufficient treatment after his knee surgery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.