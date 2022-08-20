The Border Mail
Holbrook power to a 60-point win over Brock-Burrum

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated August 20 2022 - 9:09am, first published 8:10am
Holbrook warmed up for their eagerly-awaited finals clash against Osborne with a 60-point beating of Brock-Burrum on Saturday.

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

