Holbrook warmed up for their eagerly-awaited finals clash against Osborne with a 60-point beating of Brock-Burrum on Saturday.
In wet and muddy conditions at Holbrook, the home side limited the Saints - who ran Osborne close seven days earlier - to just 2.4 with a magnificent defensive display.
Luke Gestier and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy finished with three goals apiece in the Brookers' tally of 10.16 (76).
Fourth place on the ladder means Brock-Burrum will face Jindera in next Sunday's second elimination final, six days before Holbrook and Osborne go head-to-head in the qualifier.
"That was a super effort in trying conditions," Brookers coach Matt Sharp said.
"We picked our moments when we had to play wet-weather footy, we did the disciplined stuff, we were first to the ball and kept it going forward and then there were times we were able to execute with our skills and get some really good passages of play.
"We didn't take our opportunities early but we set the tone and that was fantastic to see."
Indeed, the home side kicked seven points before Willson Mack booted the game's first goal with a soccer off the ground for the Saints.
But that was to be the last major Brock-Burrum registered for more than two quarters as Holbrook went to work.
With the rain falling steadily on an already saturated playing surface, the Brookers set up camp in their forward half and began to build scoreboard pressure.
Goals from Lachie Trethowan and Heiner-Hennessy complemented some powerful work by Michael Rampal at the contest, with the Barton medallist able to extract the ball from a forest of legs where others were seeing it slip through their fingers.
Brad Carman's ball use was impressively clean and his penetrating kicks continued to pin the Saints back inside 50.
Having seen Brodie Parr hobble off with a thigh injury, Brock-Burrum fell further behind after the half-time siren when Gestier slotted his second of the game from the boundary.
If it wasn't game over already, it soon was after the restart as Holbrook kept their foot on the throat with defence so miserly, Ebenezer Scrooge himself would have approved.
Brock-Burrum, scoreless in the second quarter, only managed 0.2 in the third while four goals at the other end stretched Holbrook's advantage to 59 points by the final break.
The home side showed their ability to move the ball smoothly across the muddy expanses when an eye-catching passage of play through the centre of the ground was finished off by Trethowan.
A scrappy final term saw the Saints restore a measure of pride, with John Spencer finally ending their goal drought, but Holbrook's dominance was clear.
"We heard that they turned up last week so we knew today wasn't going to be easy," Sharp said.
"Every time you play a proud club like Brock-Burrum, you know what you're going to get but we smothered them.
"Our back six were ruthless today.
"They really worked together, with their communication and we were able to set up a loose man behind the ball every now and then, which is something we've struggled to do during the year.
"Jeremy Luff (the Saints ruckman) got some first use but our mids didn't let them run out of the stoppage and I thought that was great.
"We were able to restart, get it back on our terms and get the ball forward.
"Through chemistry and movement, we were able to find one of those six forwards who could slot a goal."
