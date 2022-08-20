ROUND 17
FOOTBALL
Lavington 8.17 (65) lost to Wangaratta 16.10 (106)
Yarrawonga 12.12 (84) def Albury 11.10 (76)
Wang. Rovers 20.22 (142) def Nth Albury 7.8 (50)
Wodonga 12.10 (82) def Corowa-Ruth 8.9 (57)
Myrtleford 11.9 (75) def Wodonga 2.4 (16)
NETBALL
Lavington 39 lost to Wangaratta 42
Wang. Rovers 41 lost to Nth Albury 49
ROUND 18
Dederang-MB 3.6 (24) lost to Beechworth 7.10 (52)
Kiewa-SC 18.18 (126) def Barnawartha 0.2 (2)
Tallangatta 27.20 (182) def Wod. Saints 2.3 (15)
Thurgoona 3.5 (23) lost to Chiltern 17.8 (110)
Yackandandah 4.10 (34) def Rutherglen 1.3 (9)
ROUND 18
Osborne 17.16 (118) def Bill. Crows 2.2 (14)
Lockhart 2.5 (17) lost to Culcairn 23.10 (148)
RWW Giants 16.15 (111) def CDHBU 6.10 (46)
Jindera 16.9 (105) def Henty 6.8 (44)
Holbrook 10.16 (76) def Brock-Burrum 2.4 (16)
Howlong 13.15 (93) def Magpies 1.1 (7)
ELIMINATION FINAL
Bullioh 22.10 (142) def Federal 4.3 (27)
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 18
Cobram 10.10 (70) def Deni. Rams 4.13 (37)
Congupna 9.10 (64) lost to Mulwala 11.11 (77)
Echuca Utd 16.8 (104) def Barooga 9.14 (68)
Finley 9.6 (60) lost to Tongala 22.14 (146)
Rumbalara 4.5 (29) lost to Nathalia 22.23 (155)
Numurkah 3.6 (24) los to Moama 12.16 (88)
