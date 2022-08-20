An enormous final quarter on Saturday rubber-stamped Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's place in the Hume league finals.
The Giants led CDHBU by just seven points at three-quarter-time with the game at Walla in the balance.
However, an extraordinary blitz by the home side saw them kick 9.5 to the Power's 0.1 as Lucas Mellier's men more than doubled their score from 7.10 (52) at the break to 16.15 (111), leaving CDHBU adrift on 6.10 (46).
Mellier kicked three goals for the Giants and there were two each for Chris Duck, Nathan Wardius, Blake Lieschke and Joel Merkel.
Having finished sixth on the ladder, they will now face Howlong in the first elimination final on Saturday before Brock-Burrum (fourth) and Jindera (fifth) clash at Walbundrie on Sunday.
The Bulldogs beat Henty by 16.9 (105) to 6.8 (44) at Jindera, where Mitchell Lawrence kicked four goals.
Samuel Crawshaw, Daniel Middleton and Josh Lloyd slotted two apiece.
