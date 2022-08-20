The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Rand-Walbundrie-Walla to face Howling in Hume League elimination final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
August 20 2022 - 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Herzich was among the Giants' best players in their victory over CDHBU. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

An enormous final quarter on Saturday rubber-stamped Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's place in the Hume league finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.