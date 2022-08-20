The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford topples Wodonga Raiders by 59 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Warnock impressed in this recent game and he starred against Raiders.

Myrtleford moved back into the top five with a 59-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.