Myrtleford moved back into the top five with a 59-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Key forward Nick Warnock was superb with four goals in the 11.9 (75) to 2.4 (16) home win.
Degan Dolny, who made his debut against Wangaratta a fortnight earlier, also impressed with three goals, while the crafty Brody Ricardi nailed three majors.
Callum Crisp was excellent in the ruck for the Saints, while forward Murray Waite has been the club's most consistent player.
In more positives for the club, Elijah Wales has performed well since returning from a long-running hamstring complaint against Wangaratta, while tall Riley O'Shea played well after his recent return to seniors.
Raiders were best served by Jake Twycross, Connor Taylor, Cooper Daly and Max Beattie.
The youthful outfit will complete its season at home against Lavington, while Myrtleford must defeat Corowa-Rutherglen to play finals.
