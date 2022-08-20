A resurgent Beechworth tuned up for its most important game in 12-years by disposing of Dederang-Mt Beauty 28-points at Dederang on Saturday.
The in-form Bushrangers will head to Sandy Creek next weekend on a nine-match streak after their 7.10 (52) to 3.6 (24) victory played in atrocious conditions.
Advertisement
The Bushrangers will face league heavyweight Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the qualifying final on Saturday in their first finals appearance since their most recent flag in 2010.
In a further bonus they welcomed back key defender Dylan Pritchard alongside Brenton Surrey back from injury with the pair missing for the past month.
Full-back Mitch Anderson missed the clash but is expected to return for the qualifying final.
The Bushrangers were able to apply some scoreboard pressure early in the contest and were never seriously challenged by the Bombers.
The Bombers will meet Barnawartha in the elimination final on Sunday.
Bushrangers co-coach Tom Cartledge said it was satisfying to finish off the regular season with another win against a finals bound opponent.
"We wanted to finish the season off on a high and head into finals with a bit of confidence and were able to achieve that," Cartledge said.
"We were close to full-strength today but have still potentially got an ace or two up our sleeve.
"I thought our effort today from go to woe was the most pleasing thing.
"We just dug in and were first to the footy in what was the worst conditions of the season.
"Everybody was that muddy and it was hard to tell who was who in the zoo.
"But nobody shirked an issue today and chipped in and did their bit."
Hard-working midfielders Ed Cartledge and Alessandro Belci were the Bushrangers best alongside co-coach Brenton Carey who also thrived in the conditions.
Carey provided a strong marking target across half-forward and was rarely beaten in one-on-one contests.
Advertisement
Cartledge said the Bushrangers would head to Sandy Creek quietly confident against the Hawks after taking the points in their most recent encounter.
"We feel we can match any side in the competition if we come to play and rise to the challenge," he said.
"We just rely on every player doing their job and having a red-hot crack.
"We will just give it our best shot and see what happens.
"Personally I wouldn't be too disappointed if there was a bit of rain about next weekend because we like the contested, heavier hit-up style of footy.
Advertisement
"So if it's wet, great but I'll back in our quick play on a dry day and feel we are as good as anybody in the competition with our quick ball movement."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.