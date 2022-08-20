Stand-in Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray was delighted with the team's defence in the 92-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
The home team conceded only two goals to three-quarter time, posting a 20.22 (142) to 7.8 (50) win to push up one spot into fourth.
"The defence was good, we started slowly, they had 38 marks in the first quarter which is a big red flag for us, but we were then able to keep it to around 10-15 (a term), which is great," he suggested.
Murray was appointed coach for the next two years after last week's win over Corowa-Rutherglen, but had an early dress rehearsal when incumbent Daryn Cresswell was away.
A regular defender, Murray pushed forward to kick four goals, while Alex Marklew also snared four, as the Hawks posted 13 in the third term.
Despite some inaccuracy, Marklew was strong, along with Dylan Wilson, Dylan Stone, Jack Gerrish, Lukas Webb and Brodie Filo.
IN OTHER NEWS:
North's pick were Callum Pattinson and Tom Sharp.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.